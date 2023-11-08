 Mumbai News: Lawyer Arrested For Threatening, Extorting Money From Teen & Female Friend Sitting At Parel Garden
The lawyer, Akash Aadhav, was accompanied by two women, who too claimed to be lawyers. The two women were later identified as Aadhav’s wife Sakshi, 23, and Shivani Wairkar, 21.

Mumbai: The Bhoiwada police have arrested a lawyer for threatening and trying to extort money from a 17-year-old boy and his 15-year-old female friend who were sitting at Aryabhatta Garden in Parel on Monday evening. The lawyer, Akash Aadhav, was accompanied by two women, who too claimed to be lawyers.

As per the teen boy’s brother, he usually comes back from college at 6pm but did not return till 6.40pm on Monday. He tried calling him on the phone but didn’t get any response. Later, he received a call from Aadhav from his brother’s phone, threatening to inform the police about being found with a girl. When the victim’s brother reached the spot, the three lawyers (including two women) demanded Rs15,000 each, reducing the demand to Rs8,000.

Fearing Aadhav’s threat, the teenager paid Rs 1,500. He was asked to pay Rs 8,000 by next day. However, a police van arrived at the spot and detained all of them, when the victims narrated their ordeal. The two women were later identified as Aadhav’s wife Sakshi, 23, and Shivani Wairkar, 21. A case has been registered for extortion, criminal intimidation and intentional insult.

