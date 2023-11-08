Mumbai News: Actor's Ex-Driver Held For Selling Drugs To Celebs In Western Suburbs, Says Report

Mumbai News: Actor's Ex-Driver Held For Selling Drugs To Celebs In Western Suburbs | Representational pic Image

Mumbai Police's anti-narcotic cell (ANC) arrested Vidhyasingh Gandhi, a former driver of a yesteryear actor. Gandhi, a Palghar resident, was taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly supplying 'high quality' hydro ganja, a form of cannabis grown indoors, to celebrities in the western suburbs. His arrest followed an investigation where his name surfaced as a key supplier in the narcotics network, claimed a news report.

Tracing The Supply Chain

According to The Times Of India, last month ANC's Bandra unit nabbed four individuals near Juhu Church, seizing 1,700gm of charas and 950gm of hydro ganja valued at Rs 1.2 crore. During interrogation, the arrested individuals revealed that the seized ganja had been supplied by Gandhi.

The accused disclosed his journey from Bihar to Mumbai in 1981, where he initially worked as a driver for an actor for 14 years. Later, he shifted to another actor before changing professions due to the arrest of his employer in an IPL betting scam. He entered the music industry but got involved in the drug trade after connecting with a contact from Himachal Pradesh, said a report in Times Of India.

Police Arrests In Other Regions

In Odisha, four men, including a head constable, were apprehended for smuggling 17.5kg of ganja worth around Rs 1 lakh by Bengaluru Police. The head constable's presence raised suspicions, as he was accompanied by a known ganja smuggler, leading to their arrest after an attempted escape. However, the Bengaluru police failed to inform local authorities before conducting the search.

In Canacona, a drug raid based on a tip-off resulted in the arrest of Shivkumar Raju Naik and Rakesh Kumar. The police seized 790 grams of a narcotic substance, estimated to be worth Rs 7.9 lakh. The accused will be presented before a judicial magistrate for remand.

