Mumbai News: Lake Stock Enough For 350 Days | File Photo

Mumbai: After a two-day streak of heavy rains, the monsoon went into an intermittent mode on Saturday. While September has recorded a 50% quota of average monthly showers, weather forecasters predict scant rainfall in the near future. In a 24-hour period between Friday and Saturday morning, the Santacruz observatory recorded 76 mm downpour whereas Colaba witnessed 53 mm rains.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the rain intensity would weaken with the passage of time. Moderate showers are very likely for Mumbai while there are chances of heavy monsoon in some parts of Maharashtra. The rains are expected to gather steam around Ganeshotsav.

100 mm rains this week after almost 2 months

On Thursday, the wet weather finally soaked the city after a month-long dry spell in August. The city witnessed more than 100 mm rains this week after almost two months. The vigorous streak continued on Friday, adding another 3% of water stock in the seven lakes that supply water to the city. In a 24-hour span ending on Thursday, the water bodies received the first boost of 3% which led to the overflowing of Tansa, Tulsi and Vihar lakes. In an added impetus to the city's watery resources, Modak Sagar lake also started overflowing on Saturday morning.

The cumulative stock has now risen by 84,470 million litres (ML) of water. Now, the city has 13.92 lakh ML of reserve, while the ideal quantum should be around 14.47 lakh ML on October 1 as it's sufficient for a year-long supply. The levels of the remaining three lakes of Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna and Bhatsa stand at 1,97,883 ML (87.13%), 1,88,900 ML (97.61%) and 6,95,912 ML (97%), respectively.

The current stock is sufficient for 350 days.

The BMC daily supplies 3,900 ML of water to the city. The seven lakes had 14.20 lakh ML stock last year and 13.54 lakh ML in 2021. The depleting lake levels had forced the civic authorities to impose a 10% water cut on July 1, which was withdrawn on August 9.



Pointers:

Total addition to lake stock

84,470 million litres

Cumulative lake levels

13.92 lakh million litres

Ideal quantum for year-long supply

14.47 lakh million litres

Daily supply to city

3,900 million litres

Total stock in 2022

14.20 lakh million litres

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)