Mumbai News: Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Unveils India's First Of Its Kind Advanced Digital PET-CT Scanner | Swapnil Mishra FPJ

Mumbai: Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, proudly announces the installation of the state-of-the-art Biograph 64, Vision 600 - PET CT scanner. With this, the Hospital becomes the first hospital in the region to offer the latest digital PET/CT imaging technology, marking a significant step forward in the fight against cancer with early detection of malignancies and other lesions.

Digital PET-CT imaging is an innovative technology that is revolutionizing cancer detection and treatment. It offers unmatched sensitivity with enhanced precision and can find even the smallest lesions that could have been missed by conventional imaging methods. Thus improving patient outcomes by enabling earlier detection and more personalised treatment alternatives.

The introduction of digital PET-CT at Kokilaben Hospital brings a multitude of advantages to both medical professionals and patients. One of the main advantages of this technology is its capacity to deliver extremely accurate and comprehensive imaging, giving doctors a greater insight of illness development. This reduces the need for multiple scans, thereby minimizing patient exposure to radiation and shortening the overall diagnostic process. Armed with this information, doctors can develop personalized treatment strategies that optimize therapeutic outcomes.

Advantage of Digital PET-CT over previous generation Analogue PET-CT scanner

• Produces sharper, superior images, crucial for accurately diagnosing and staging diseases

• Has higher resolution to detect even very small tumors as small as 3 mn whereas the analogue PET CT could detect tumors sized 8-to mn

• Digital PET CT requires less time for scanning, it can scan the patient within 7-8 min which traditionally required15-20 min

• This scanner accommodates individuals of all body sizes, ensuring accurate results regardless of their physicality

• Highly sensitive system that require less radioactive material to be injected into the patient exposing patients to a lower dose of radiation during the scan

Dr Anshu Sharma, Consultant & Head, Nuclear Medicine & PET-CT stated, “I highly recommend the use of digital PET-CT imaging for several reasons. It empowers physicians with a better understanding of disease progression, enabling them to make informed decisions about treatment strategies. It is adopted massively in the healthcare fraternity abroad as it detects lesions that are missed by traditional imaging techniques, including the analogue PET CT , It is a completely safe procedure and the advanced reconstruction algorithm feature of digital PET-CT helps in reducing scan time and the amount of radiation administered to patients, further enhancing their safety.”

Speaking on the launch of Digital PET CT, Dr. Santosh Shetty CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Hospital said, “Kokilaben Hospital’s commitment to technological advancement and providing the best healthcare services to patients is further solidified by the adoption of the Digital PET CT scanner . Through this advancement, we reaffirm our dedication to providing the best tools for our medical teams to diagnose and treat conditions effectively. We are not just investing in technology; we are investing in the well-being of our patients and the future of healthcare.”

Benefits Of PET-CT

Apart from cancer detection and treatment, digital PET-CT has proven to be a valuable tool in various medical fields, including neurology and cardiology. This technology produces high-resolution images that allow medical professionals to precisely diagnose, stage, and evaluate patient reactions to treatment ensuring optimal care in the fields of neurology, cardiology, and oncology. It is particularly important in the early stages of cancer where the tumor size may be very small. Digital PET-CT systems typically have better spatial resolution due to advancements in detector technology and it leads to more accurate and effective treatment plans for patients.