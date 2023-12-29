 Mumbai News: Kenyan Woman Held With Drugs Worth ₹14.90 Crore At Airport
Updated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 12:46 AM IST
Representative Image

The officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday arrested a Kenyan woman for allegedly smuggling cocaine valued at ₹14.90 crore.

Based on intelligence developed by DRI, one female passenger of Kenyan nationality, who came via flight from Nairobi to Mumbai, was apprehended by DRI officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI).

Examination of her luggage resulted in the recovery of 1490 gram of white powdery substance purported to be cocaine with an illicit market value of ₹14.90 crore.

The drugs were ingeniously concealed in two black-coloured polythene packets containing a white powdery substance, inside a hair conditioner bottle and a body wash bottle.

The passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is in progress to unearth the further links of the drugs supply chain, officials said.

