 Mumbai: DRI Nabs Cote d'Ivorie Woman With ₹13 Crore Worth Cocaine At CSMI Airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: DRI Nabs Cote d'Ivorie Woman With ₹13 Crore Worth Cocaine At CSMI Airport

Mumbai: DRI Nabs Cote d'Ivorie Woman With ₹13 Crore Worth Cocaine At CSMI Airport

The drugs were ingeniously concealed in the inner layers of a handbag and clutch bag being carried by the passenger.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: DRI Nabs Cote d'Ivorie Woman With ₹13 Crore Worth Cocaine At CSMI Airport |

Based on intelligence developed by DRI, one female passenger of Cote d’Ivoire nationality who arrived via Flight no. ET 640 from Addis Ababa to Mumbai on 21.12.2023 was apprehended by DRI officers at CSMI Airport.

Details of operation

Examination of her luggage resulted in the recovery of 1273 grams of a white powdery substance purported to be Cocaine with an illicit market value of approximately Rs. 13 Crore.

The drugs were ingeniously concealed in the inner layers of a handbag and clutch bag being carried by the passenger. The passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985 and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is in progress to unearth the further links of the drug supply chain.

Read Also
Mumbai News: DRI Arrests Man For Smuggling Cocaine Worth ₹40 Crore
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Crime Branch Exposes Gang Selling Altered Scrap Dumpers With Fake Papers

Mumbai: Crime Branch Exposes Gang Selling Altered Scrap Dumpers With Fake Papers

Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Arrested For Extortion & Threats Against Bar Owner

Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Arrested For Extortion & Threats Against Bar Owner

PMLA Court Grants Bail To Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor, Citing Ongoing Investigations & Delay In...

PMLA Court Grants Bail To Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor, Citing Ongoing Investigations & Delay In...

Mumbai: BMC Allots Contract For Waste Collection & Sanitation Services In Slums Starting January...

Mumbai: BMC Allots Contract For Waste Collection & Sanitation Services In Slums Starting January...

Bombay High Court Denies Sanjay Chhabria's Plea, Rejects Delay Condonation In Yes Bank-DHFL Fraud...

Bombay High Court Denies Sanjay Chhabria's Plea, Rejects Delay Condonation In Yes Bank-DHFL Fraud...