Mumbai: DRI Nabs Cote d'Ivorie Woman With ₹13 Crore Worth Cocaine At CSMI Airport |

Based on intelligence developed by DRI, one female passenger of Cote d’Ivoire nationality who arrived via Flight no. ET 640 from Addis Ababa to Mumbai on 21.12.2023 was apprehended by DRI officers at CSMI Airport.

Details of operation

Examination of her luggage resulted in the recovery of 1273 grams of a white powdery substance purported to be Cocaine with an illicit market value of approximately Rs. 13 Crore.

The drugs were ingeniously concealed in the inner layers of a handbag and clutch bag being carried by the passenger. The passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985 and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is in progress to unearth the further links of the drug supply chain.