Mumbai News: Kandivali Doctor Couple Dupes Ayurvedic Firm In Gurugram; Both Held |

Mumbai: A couple, both doctors, were arrested from Kandivali by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Gurugram in connection with a cheating and forgery case.

The arrest followed after the director of a Gurugram-based ayurvedic company filed an FIR against Dr Bhushan Bhavsar and Dr Manjiri Bhavsar who posed as directors of Herbal Consultants Put Ltd, a company based in Mumbai, and managed to extract Rs38 lakh from the owner of the company, ultimately failing to deliver on promises.

Couple Booked For Cheating & Forgery

The charges filed against them on October 19 include sections 420 (cheating and forgery), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (forged document), and 120B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the ayurvedic company was seeking assistance with conceptualisation, marketing, and distribution for their new herbal products and came across a website, https://herbal-consultants.com, which appeared to offer the services. They contacted the provided phone number and spoke with the couple. A formal proposal was made to conduct product development, marketing strategy, branding, content development, and clinical trials amounting to Rs50,79,320, out of which Rs 37.57,710 was paid to the couple. However, they failed to deliver on time, and it became apparent that they had misled the complainants with false assurances regarding the status of the project.

Couple Tried To Evade Arrest

The Samata Nagar police said when the Gurugram police arrived at Dr Bhushan’s residence at Gundecha Trillium in Thakur Village on October 20, the couple locked themselves in their flat and attempted to evade arrest for several hours. The police had to seek a court order to forcibly enter the flat. The Gurugram police managed to apprehend the duo and placed them in custody. A transit remand was obtained from the Borivali court to present them before the Gurugram court, where they were subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

In April, the complainant travelled to Mumbai to meet with the Bhavsars, but they did not meet as promised

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)