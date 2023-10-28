Mumbai News: 4 Local Goons Held For Assault On 27-Year-Old In Ghatkopar

3 Accused In The Case |

Mumbai: Four local goons based in Ghatkopar have been arrested for allegedly beating a 27-year-old man black and blue.

The four accused are identified as Pritesh Gotal, Prathamesh Gotal, Akash Dongre, and Ashish Sasaane - who according to the police are infamous for creating terror in the Ghatkopar-Vikhroli area and they already have a bunch of criminal cases against them for murder, attempt to murder, extortion, assaulting, and drug-related offences.

On October 21, the complainant and the victim, Ajay Surve (name changed for protection), who works as a security guard with an agency, were sitting outside his house with his three friends. Being the residents of the Pitamaha Ramji Nagar area for several years, they were familiar with the four accused and their history of terrorizing people. Ajay Surve was friends with a man named Roshan Sheermullah, who was arrested by the police and convicted for a murder case in 2020.

On the day of the incident, the four accused approached the victim and started inquiring about Sheermullah who was recently released on bail. "They asked me about Sheermullah and since I had lost touch, I didn't have any information about his whereabouts. I said the same to them but they didn't believe me. They kept assaulting me individually thinking I'm hiding something about Sheermullah," said the victim.

These goons had already carried cricket bats, cricket stumps, iron, and bamboo rods, and the Free Press Journal learned that these are the usual weapons that they use to intimidate and assault people in the locality. The victim was attacked with the same weapons by the four and at the end, Prathamesh Gotal took out a knife and attempted to stab the victim.

Victim Was Stabbed In The Knee

"He was aiming for my stomach but I held the knife with my left hand, so instead my hand was slit. He then stabbed my knee. My friends tried to help me but they threatened to attack them, and other passersby if they came to rescue me. I remember losing a lot of blood and experiencing a hell lot of pain all over my body. I collapsed on the ground after which they kicked and punched me. This is the last thing I remember, and when I woke up, I was at Rajawadi Hospital, receiving treatment," said the victim.

According to the Ghatkopar police, the victim's three friends carried him to the hospital, and was shifted to the emergency ward as his condition was critical. "He lost a lot of blood and suffered multiple fractures. There were internal injuries as well. The hospital informed us, and we registered a complaint after the victim got a little better, by recording his statement. And his friends' statements," said a police official.

On Monday three of the four were arrested, and the next day, Tuesday, Dongre was arrested as well. They are charged with offences including 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (2) (death threat), 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The victim is still at the hospital, but his condition is stable for now.

