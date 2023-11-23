Mumbai News: Jindal Group Opens Museum For Children In Lower Parel

X/TheJSWGroup

The $23 billion Jindal Group has established a Museum of Solutions (MuSo) in Lower Parel.

According to Tanvi Jindal Shete, founder of MuSo, it is a not-for-profit initiative that boasts a state-of-the-art, world-class museum dedicated to inspiring children to make meaningful change in the world. MuSo’s exhibits and programmes explore a variety of topics including climate change, poverty, inequality, etc, through hands-on, immersive and playful learning methods.

It features seven floors of exhibitions, activities, engagements, and learning experiences for children from the age of three (along with accompanying adults). The building spans 100,000 square feet.

Details can be had from www.museumofsolutions.in