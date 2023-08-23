Mumbai News: 'Jewish Route' Tour Inaugurated To Promote History, Heritage Of The Community

Mumbai: The 'Jewish Route', which will give history and heritage of the Jews in Mumbai and Maharashtra was inaugurated on Wednesday. The inauguration was done by unveiling of a 'Jewish Route's plaque' at the Nariman Lighthouse (Chabad House), Colaba, which was site of 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai and is one of the 12 sites of the route in the city.

Besides unveiling of the plaque, the event saw the dignitaries commemorating victims of the 26/11 terror attack, lighting a lamp and wishing India luck for the Chandrayaan mission.

The route looks to promote tourism around 26 sites related to Jews in the city who have assimilated with the local Indian population since 2,000 years when they first arrived.

The sites date back to the 15th century onwards that were built by the Jews. These include synagogues, libraries, cemetery and heritage structures among others.

Various Dignitaries Present At The Inauguration Event

The inauguration was done at the hands of Claudia Roth, minister of state for culture and the media, Federal Republic of Germany. Girish Mahajan, minister of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra who was to jointly unveil the plaque could not make it to the event. Among others present were Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General for Israel in Mumbai, Rabbi Israel Kozlovsly who gave a tour of the Nariman House.

"I am happy to be part of this moment and remembrance. We remember for a better future. The reopening of Nariman House is victory of peace over violence, love over hate, hope over death," said Roth. Roth called the terror attack a "terrible open wound" for the last 15 years where "tears" were only a "little bit marginalised". She went to call 9/11 and Paris attacks "open wounds". Roth said one should not forget it (attack) but "live with it" in a "pro-active way to be stronger".

Shoshani said, "We appreciate that Jews were given shelter in India and lived without fear of persecution." He informed that along with the government, plans were afoot for people to be able to book tours through local Khaki Tours, and Book My Show. The tours will be open to all including locals but through bookings for security reasons informed those present. "We are planning to have a direct flight from Tel Aviv to Mumbai. Jews not only from Israel but across the world can come and see the heritage here. Some of the sites like the Sassoon library, Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue have been restored. We also plan to show the heritage in Cochin, West Bengal and even Ahmedabad," said Shoshani.

