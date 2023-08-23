Mumbai News: 68-Year-Old Woman Bravely Fends Off Knife Attack With Bare Hands Near Gowalia Tank | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A senior citizen residing at Gowalia Tank, Shamina Ibrahim Nakara, 68, was attacked with a knife by a person who was delivering tiffin to her house which comes under the jurisdiction of the Gamdevi police. According to police, the accused was in need of money and had demanded some from Nakara but she had refused to do so.

Nakara resides with her husband on the ground floor of Sakina Palace, Gowalia Tank. Her husband works as a sharebroker and Nakara is usually alone in the house during the day. 40-year-old Mahesh Panwal would come to the Nakara residence every afternoon, to deliver food.

Accused Demanded Rs. 50,000 From Nakara

On Monday afternoon, as usual, Panwal rang the doorbell and when Nakara opened the door, he entered the house and demanded Rs 50,000. When Nakara refused to give so much money, he pulled out a knife and tried to attack her, but she used her hands to check the onslaught.

A scuffle ensued for the next 10 minutes. In the meantime, the watchman on duty at the gate of the building, hearing the raised voices in the house, immediately informed the control room of the Mumbai police.

The control room, in turn, immediately informed the Gamdevi police station. The patrol van of Gamdevi Police, which happened to be in Nakara’s neighbourhood at that time, was able to immediately reach the spot and nab the accused.

Gamdevi Police Shares Details On Incident

An officer at the Gamdevi police station said that the accused, Mahesh Panwal, wanted to get his son enrolled in Class 11, and needed money. He had been delivering tiffin to the Nakaras for the last seven years. He had approached several people for help with his situation but no one paid heed.

Panwal had consumed alcohol that day and had brought a knife with him, police said. He knew that Nakara would be alone in the house and in desperation, decided to seize the opportunity. Nakara’s hand was injured in the attack but she is recovering. The Free Press Journal tried to reach Nakara by phone but she refused to respond.

