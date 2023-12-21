Mumbai News: Jeweller Defrauded By Businessman, Flees With Gold Worth ₹56 Lakh

Freepik

Mumbai: A jeweller from Dhanji Street, Kalbadevi, was defrauded of ₹56 lakh by a businessman, residing in the same area after he took the ornaments to show his brother and did not return.

According to the information received from Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg police, the complainant Bachchu Rampada Bayur, 42, told cops that the businessman Amardeep Rambahadur Patwa, 23, had asked him to give him gold jewellery worth 1kg for business and set the deal. He told Bayur to send the ornaments to his office as he wanted to show it to his brother first before finalising the deal.

The complainant sent delivery through a goldsmith, Debashish Buiya, working with Bayur. Patwa told Buiya that he wanted his brother to see the delivery and decide further. Patwa left the office saying that he had to show the jewellery to his brother but never returned. After failing to get in touch with the accused, Bayur approached the police. A police officer said that an FIR has been registered against Amardeep Rambahadur Patwa under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.