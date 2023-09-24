Mumbai News: 3 Held From Andhra Pradesh For Duping Jeweller Of ₹70 Lakh

Representative photo

Mumbai: Three people, including a woman, were arrested from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly duping a jeweller by buying ornaments worth ₹70 lakh on credit and not paying the hefty amount, said the Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police, adding that 800 gms of valuables have been recovered. The trio was identified as main accused Satyanarayan Ramnarayan Dixit alias Binu D, 48, and his accomplices Techi Nirmalkumar Vyakantramana Braramandachari, 34, and Soumya Koda, 32. All of them are from Visakhapatnam. This newspaper had reported about the case on August 16.

The complainant is into the wholesale business of gold and owns a shop in Zaveri Bazar. In May, Binu D contacted him, saying that he is setting up a gold showroom in Visakhapatnam and for that he wants to buy new collections from the aggrieved.

Initially, the accused bought ornaments worth up to ₹15 lakh and made payments on time. After gaining the jeweller's confidence, he started taking jewellery on credit. In this manner, Binu got valuables worth ₹70 lakh and he subsequently went incommunicado.

When the complainant landed in Visakhapatnam to get his money, he was shocked to know that the accused had no office as he claimed. A police official said that the aggrieved used to send Binu's order via courier and the parcel was received by his accomplices.

