Mumbai News: 'Japanese Industry Keen On Coming To India,' Says Fadnavis

PTI

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who returned from his five-day tour of Japan on Saturday, termed assurances on Versova-Virar Sea Link (VVSL), flood mitigation, development of area near metro stations and 3rd Mumbai as the biggest achievements of the tour.

Fadnavis received a grand welcome at the airport by party workers and prominent leaders including education minister Deepak Kesarkar, city BJP president Ashish Shelar and Kripashankar Singh.

The Japanese industry is keen on coming to India, Fadnavis said during the interaction. “The state government is planning to develop the VVSL. The Japanese government is positive about helping us with this project. We shall move ahead on that as soon as we receive the Centre's nod. They are also interested in projects like Metro 11 and Mumbai flood mitigation. Issues like fourth and fifth instalment of the financial assistance for Metro 3 too are cleared,” Fadnavis said while summing up the outcome of his tour.

Sony to invest in Maharashtra, says Fadnavis

“I had an opportunity to meet governors of several provinces. They will be visiting Maharashtra along with industry and business delegations soon. NTT has proposed to double its investment. Sony too will be investing in Maharashtra. Had good discussions with JICA and JETRO also,” Fadnavis added.

“I realised that the Japanese industry perceives investment in China as unsafe and look at India as a safe destination. Other countries don't have the capacity and the Japanese decision-makers have a tremendous faith in Indian capabilities. My efforts were concentrated on ensuring that the largest share of the investment comes to Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said.

“With the consent from CM Eknath Shinde, we shall form a special team consisting of people who know and interact in Japanese. We can invest in a variety of sectors including data centres and semiconductors,” the DCM added.

Read Also Maharashtra: Fadnavis Seeks Cooperation From Sony For Film City In Mumbai On Last Day Of Japan Visit

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)