Maharashtra: Fadnavis Seeks Cooperation From Sony For Film City In Mumbai On Last Day Of Japan Visit

Photo courtesy: X

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met industry leaders from Sony, Deloitte and Sumitomo groups on the last day of his Japan visit seeking investment in Maharashtra.

At the meeting with Sony Corporation, he sought their cooperation at the Film City and also suggested that a MoU can be inked with the IIT for research in the sectors of their interest, while he informed the constriction giant Sumitomo Group of the opportunities in the ‘Third Mumbai’ generated due to the Mumbai Trasn Harbour Link (MTHL). He is scheduled to return to Mumbai tomorrow.

"Interested in increasing technology & content business," says Sony

Fadnavis had a meeting with Senior Vice President of Sony Group Corporation Shiro Kambe, who said that Sony is interested in increasing technology and content business in India. Fadnavis told him that Sony is a trusted brand in India and Mumbai, which is the entertainment capital of India. Fadnavis invited him to invest in and collaborate with Bollywood which has outstanding talent of creators and animators. He also told him about the Film City and various schemes that the government has proposed for its development. When Kambe said that Sony wants to expand its research activities in India and is positive about Mumbai, Fadnavis appealed to him to come to explore collaboration with IIT Bombay which is India’s premier institute in Computer Science.

Sumitomo keen to expand its operations in Mumbai

Fadnavis also met Sumitomo Group President Kojun Nishima. Sumitomo, a Fortune 500 company, is keen to expand its operations in Mumbai. Nishima said he is amazed by the rapid transformation of Mumbai and added that Sumitomo wants to become partners in Mumbai’s growth and actively contribute towards the development of ‘third Mumbai’ in the MTHL influence zone.

Fadnavis invited the Sumitomo Group to collaborate with MIDC in development of the Japanese Industrial Park at Supa in Ahmednagar and help attract more Japanese businesses there, thereby giving a huge boost in the ecosystem being developed there. Sumitomo also expressed interest in developing high rise buildings, a technically challenging task and rare expertise, over the stations along the Metro Line 3.

Fadnavis discusses high speed railway with giants

Fadnavis also had a meeting with Eiko Nagatsu of the Deloitte Tohmatsu Group where sectors like green hydrogen, waste to energy, EV, logistics, high speed railway and startups were discussed. The discussion centred around the fact that Japanese companies are keen and excited to invest in Maharashtra and hence it was also decided to brainstorm further the ways to bring best outputs from the GoM’s special cell dedicated for speedy facilitation of Japanese companies, Fadnavis said in his tweet.

Fadnavis also told them about the policies of India and Maharashtra for semiconductor companies and new initiatives like GoM’s partnership at the Tokyo Tech event will be explored too.