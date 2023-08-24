Mumbai: 'Japanese Finance Minister Assures Cooperation To Versova-Virar Sea Link Project,' Says Fadnavis

Photo courtesy: X

Mumbai: Yasutoshi Nishimura, the Japanese minister for finance, trade and industries assured complete cooperation to the Versova-Virar sea link even as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called on him on Thursday.

On the 4th day of his 5-day Japan tour DCM Fadnavis also met Senior VP of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Nakazawa Keiichiro; Group VP of Mitsubishi Electric Hisahiro Nishimoto and Vice Governor of Ishikawa Prefecture Atsuko Nishigaki. Fadnavis described all the meetings as extremely productive and added that they shall prove to be milestones for various development projects in the state.

While describing Maharashtra as the growth engine of India, Nishimura thanked the Government of Maharashtra for removing all obstacles and accelerating the execution of MTHL, Mumbai Metro (Line 3) and Bullet Train projects. He was ready with the map of the proposed Versova Virar Sea Link (VVSL) project with entire alignment and other details and said this project will lead to better productivity and efficiency in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. He promised all necessary support to facilitate this transformative project that will provide super fast connectivity to most of the western suburbs up to Virar, Fadnavis said in a tweet after meeting the Japanese finance minister.

“JICA is ready to fund the Mumbai Flood Mitigation Project which will save human lives and reduce damage to physical property. This project will prepare Mumbai to face the rising challenges due to Global Warming,” Fadnavis said in his tweet after his meeting with Nakazawa Keiichiro, Senior VP of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Semiconductor

Maharashtra is keen to bring semiconductor businesses and Mitsubishi Electric is positive about its future expansion in Maharashtra in this sector too. It is also exploring partnerships in software, particularly in Pune region and work of Phase 1 of their Talegaon plant is in full swing and will be operational in December 2023, Fadnavis said in his tweet after his meeting with Hisahiro Nishimoto, Group VP of Mitsubishi Electric.

During his meeting with Atsuko Nishigaki san, Vice Governor of Ishikawa Prefecture – that houses manufacturing companies of textile, machinery, food and beverages, DCM Fadnavis invited him to visit Maharashtra along with a business delegation. The visit is likely to take place in early 2024. The business is looking forward to investment in Maharashtra and Green hydrogen, automobiles and renewable energy sectors were discussed at the meeting, Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis also interacted with the Indian diaspora

Fadnavis also interacted with the Indian diaspora in Japan during his tour. He also had several meetings over the past three days wherein several ongoing and new infrastructure and investment projects were discussed. Prominent among whom DCM Fadnavis met were Japanese Vice Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Takagi Kei and Vice-Minister of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) Nishida Shoji. He also met several officials of Shinkansen HSR (Bullet Train) where the Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR project was discussed. He also had a meeting with top officials of Nippon Insurance and Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited to explore large project funding with MMRDA.

