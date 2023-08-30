Mumbai News: Inter-Faith Meet Stresses Common Path to Safeguard Diversity of Faiths

The meet was held at the Baha'i Centre, Marine Lines | Vijay Gohil

Speakers belonging to different religions in an inter-faith meet emphasised on working towards a common destination to preserve diversity of faiths. A gradual divide and decay in the society, they said, was threatening it and there was a need to protect the same.

Gathering of Faiths

They were talking at 'Celebrating Our Faith Diversity as One Family', a meet organised jointly by Baha'i Committee of Mumbai and College of Social Work (Autonomous) Nirmala Niketan on Wednesday. The meet was held at the Baha'i Centre, Marine Lines. Among the speakers were Ahanta Shoghi who gave the Baha'i faith perspective, Prabhu Keshav Chandra Das, the Hindu faith perspective, Adv. Irfan Engineer, the Muslim faith perspective, Satyam Prakash, the Christian faith perspective, and Ven. Vimal Kirti Gunasiri who gave the Buddhist faith perspective.

Celebrating faith diversity was no more a "vague hope but an inescapable reality," said Mona Makhija of the Baha'i community in her opening remarks. The event that also saw question and answer in which the drift was that government should be out of religious affairs else it leads to a religious state.

Perspectives on Faith Diversity

"Different religions need to be looked at as part of the same body with the well being of the human body as a whole being the higher purpose," said Shoghi. Calling India like a "bouquet of different flowers" Keshav said Hinduism was like a vast philosophy and rituals. "The concept of pluralism is inherent in Hindu religion. It says that Trust can manifest in different ways. It talks about embracing teachings of other religions. The purpose of the religion is to connect with the divine. Those into dividing look to dominate and control the world while Saints have told us that the world is God's property," said Keshav.

Keshav added, "It is important we understand that we have a common father. That way we will have brotherhood among us." Irfan said that the centre of Islam was that God is one and that there is no partner to God. "Because God is one, we are supposed to be one. Verses in Quran say that instead of competing whose religion is better, one should compete with who does good deeds. When it talks of piousness, it does not say about Haj, Zakaat, Ramzan but those on righteous path will be counted on the day of judgement," said Engineer. He further emphasised on acts of charity to be the right way to live a religious life and that knowing "one religion was like knowing none".

Love one another

"I would say we should learn from Mother Theresa. When the Prophet was asked what be given in charity, he said God said anything above your need. Khwaja Nizamuddin would even eat raw flour and wear torn clothes. He would give away most things." Prakash said Chrisitianiy explains "why things are the way they are". "It is a relationship and a love story between person and God with the Bible being the love letter. God is love and we need to love one another," said Prakash.

Buddha's Path to Enlightenment

Gunasiri said that when Buddha was around, there were 62 different religions and ways of life. He went to learn under many teachers to find and be happy but despite learning everything, he was still not happy. "He realised the stimulants that gave him happiness, compassion and love were not working and when he allowed them to work, he attained enlightenment. It is important to let the right stimulus work. One should give justice to yourselves and others," said Gunasiri.

Cultivating Unity Through Understanding

The meet that was compared by Fr. Sm Michael also had a question and answer session.

"We organised this because we feel unity is most important. And for that we feel we have to understand each other and mankind," said Nargis Gaur, secretary of The Local Spiritual Assembly, Baha'is of Mumbai. "It is important to have such dialogues because students need to understand society. That will come only if they respect diversity which will ultimately lead to a good society," said Cletus Zuzarte, assistant professor, Nirmala Niketan, which organised the meet jointly with the Baha'i.

