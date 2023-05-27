Mumbai: Baha'i community to mark death of Baha'u'llah with prayers

The Baha'i community in the city on Saturday marked the passing away of the prophet-founder of their faith with prayers and remembrance. Commemorated as "The Ascension of Baha'u'llah", the day is marked by the followers across the world in which they remember his teaching and the sufferings he had to go through. In the city, Baha'is will be gathering at the centre from 11 pm and will pray till 3 am of May 29, which is the day of his death in 1892.

“On this day he ascended the heavenly abode leaving behind his earthly life. We have vigil prayers. We gather at the Baha'i center at 11 pm and have prayers together that is known as the 'Tablet of Visitation',” said Nargis Gaur, a member of the community.

Manifestation of God

It was on April 21 in 1863 when Baha'u'llah declared himself as a manifestation of God. In Mumbai, there are around 300 members of the community while those in state are numbered to be around 6,000. Most are considered to be living in UP and Bihar.

The final resting place of Baha’u’llah, known as the Shrine of Baha’u’llah, is located in Bahji (in Israel), and is the point of Adoration to which Baha’is turn when reciting their obligatory prayer.

“While observing the ascension prayers too we will be facing the shrine. It is a place where he lived in exile and passed away. We will talk about his life, message and a combination of everything at the Baha'i center where we gather for prayers. Those who cannot come to the center gather at their homes for prayers. We pray to the almighty and the fact that he was here. It is about how you love your manifestation of God," added Gaur.