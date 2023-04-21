Indore: Baha'i community to celebrate festival of Ridwan on Friday

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Baha'i community of the city will be celebrating the festival of Ridwan also known as ‘The King of Festivals’ on April 21 at the Baha’i House in Bhamori. This annual event is an occasion to commemorate the proclamation of Baha'u'llah as the Manifestation of God for this day and age.

As part of the celebration, members of the Baha'i community will gather together to pray, reflect, and share their love for Baha'u'llah. The Baha'i faith is a global religion founded in the mid-19th century by Baha'u'llah, who is regarded by Baha'is as a messenger from God that includes Abraham, Krishna, Moses, Buddha, Jesus, and Muhammad.

One of the distinguishing features of the Baha'i faith is its unique electoral process. Baha'i elections are conducted in a manner that is both democratic and spiritual, guided by principles such as a prayerful attitude, unity, and detachment from personal interests. The process involves a secret ballot in an utmost spiritual environment where there is no propaganda or canvassing and members of the community of the age of twenty-one and above are by default eligible for the Assembly.

The Baha'i elections are conducted at the local, national, and international levels, and they are overseen by a network of elected councils called Spiritual Assemblies. These Spiritual Assemblies are responsible for administering the affairs of the Baha'i community and promoting the spiritual and material well-being of its members and the wider society.