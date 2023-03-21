 Naw-Ruz celebrations: People of varied cultural background gather at Baha’i house, sing prayers
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans from varied cultural backgrounds gathered to celebrate the Naw-Ruz festival at Baha’i House on Tuesday.

Naw Ruz marks the end of the 19-day Baha’i Fast, which is a period of reflection and profound spiritual re-invigoration.

The Baha'i House in the city was decorated with Rangoli and flowers for the occasion. Everyone wished each other a 'happy new year' and prayers were sung together in Hindi, English and Parsi.

A beautiful cultural program was also organized in which Padma Shree Janak Palta McGilligan and Umi Sarang presented melodious songs on unity, while Dharmendra enthralled everyone with his flute performance and everyone enjoyed group games together. The Chairman of the Local Spiritual Assembly of the Baha'is of the city, Geeti Vazdi explained the importance of Nowruz and thanked everyone for their presence.

