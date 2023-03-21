Chaitra Navratri 2023: 9 days, 9 Devi temples to visit in Madhya Pradesh

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 21, 2023
Devotees believe Pitambara Peeth- located in Datia, is a one-stop solution for all problems. Several politicians visit the temple to seek blessings for victory in elections. It is said during 1962 India-China war, the then PM Jawahar Lal Nehru held a yagya for Maa Baglamukhi here and soon after, China called back its troops.
Wikipedia
Sharda Maa temple in Maihar attracts devotees from all over North and Central India. Located on hill-top in Satna, the devotees have to climb 1063 steps for devi's darshan. Fun Fact: The name 'Maihar' is a combination of two words 'Mai'(Mother)+ 'Har'(Necklace).
Wikipedia
Mata Kavalka Mandir is located in Satrunda, 32 km away from Ratlam District Headquarters. The temple is about 5,000 years old and is quite famous among the bhakts. The goddess is offered 'alcohol' as the bhog here.
Wikipedia
Bijasan Mata Temple is located near Indore airport. The temple was constructed by Maharaja Shivajirao Holkar in 1760. The temple has all 9 avatar of Goddess Durga.
Wikipedia
'Maa Chamunda Mandir Mata Tekri', the famous shrine of the goddess is established in Dewas city of Malwa region. It is about 34 km away from Indore. Situated at high hills, the temple has two goddess sisters- Tulja Bhavani and Chamunda Devi.
Wikipedia
Just around 350 metres away from Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple and across the Rudra Sagar Lake, is the Harsiddhi Mata Temple. It is one of the 51 major Shaktipeeths of India. It is believed that Goddess Parvati took 'Harsiddhi avtaar' to kill two demons at the behest of Lord Shiva.
Wikipedia
Bhadwamata temple is a holy place situated in Neemuch. The Bhadwamata statue is surrounded by nine Navdurga idols namely Brahmi, Maheswari, Kaumari, Vaishnavi, Varahi followed by Narsinhi, Eandri, Shivdattri and Chamunda. What's better than having all nine devis at one place!
Wikipedia
Vindhyawasini Mata Temple Salkanpur is a sacred Siddhpeeth of Vindhyavasni Beejasan Devi. Located about 70km from Bhopal, the temple has around 1400 stairs.
Wikipedia
Ichchha Devi Temple, as the name suggests, is known to make the wishes of devotees come true. The temple is located around 23 km away from Burhanpur. It was built by Maratha governor after Ichchha Devi fulfilled his wish of having a son.
Wikipedia
Thanks For Reading!