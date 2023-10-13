Mumbai News: Hoax Bomb Threat at MMRDA Building; Mentally Ill Caller Held | Representational pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: A bomb threat in the parking lot of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) building in Bandra, led to a significant police response. However, upon investigation, it was revealed to be a hoax call from a person suffering from a mental illness. The police took the accused into custody for further investigation.

The MMRDA office received a call regarding a suspicious object on the fourth floor, which later triggered rumours of a bomb in a car within the parking area. The news of prompted swift response from the police department, with officers and the Bomb Squad being deployed to the scene shortly after the call. The officials, along with the Bomb Squad, conducted a thorough inspection of the premises, but no evidence of a bomb was found. Subsequently, the individual who had reported the false bomb threat was apprehended. It was determined that this person was suffering from a mental illness.

In recent days, the Maharashtra Police have been dealing with a series of false bomb threat calls, with threats directed at significant locations, including government ministries. Such incidents have put a strain on the police as they work to address these false alarms.

