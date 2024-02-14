Mumbai News: Ghatkopar's 'Lady Don' Arrested For Death Threats

Karima Sheikh |

Mumbai: The Pant Nagar police on Sunday arrested a notorious woman, also known as ‘lady don’ and the ‘Godmother of Ghatkopar’. The arrest was made in connection with her alleged involvement in a previous case, wherein she was accused of conspiring to kill former corporator and Shiv Sena leader Parmeshwar Kadam.

In August, last year, Karima Sheikh was arrested after Kadam made a complaint about several illegally constructed buildings in Ghatkopar’s Kamraj Nagar after which the BMC demolished those structures. These alleged illegal structures were owned by the land mafia managed by Sheikh and her henchmen – not only in Kamraj Nagar but also at Vikhroli’s Kannamwar Nagar and Netaji Nagar. Following the demolition, it was known that Sheikh faced numerous financial losses.

Sheikh’s men started to threaten Kadam about him being killed as he was being a nuisance for their ‘businesses’. Sheikh has been on the run since 2021 and later was arrested by Pant Nagar police in the Kadam-related case.

“Sheikh was sent to judicial custody and on Saturday, she came out on bail. “As she was released on bail, she straightaway went to the witness who gave his statement in the Kadam matter. She threatened to kill him for giving the statement and going against her. On the same day, the witness, Adil Shaikh, 28, approached us and registered a case against her,” said senior police inspector Rajesh Kevale.

On Sunday, police arrested Sheikh under sections 506 (2) (death threat), 504 (intentional insult) and 34 (intentional insult), of the Indian Penal Code. One of her gang members, Pappa, was arrested as well. She was remanded back to judicial custody, confirmed the police official.