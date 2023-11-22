 Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Residents To Launch Signature Campaign Against BMC's Inaction Over Road Encroachments By Hawkers
The campaign is scheduled to take place below the Ghatkopar Metro rail station on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Frustrated by the apathy of the `N' ward office of the BMC, Ghatkopar citizens have decided to initiate a signature campaign against the extensive encroachments on roads and pavements in the suburb. The campaign is scheduled to take place below the Ghatkopar Metro rail station on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Menace from hawkers

In clear defiance of the Bombay High Court order, which prohibits hawking within 150 meters of railway stations, numerous hawkers operate within a few feet of Ghatkopar station on both the west and east sides. Sanjay Shah, a local resident, expressed concern, stating, "Pedestrians are facing immense difficulty.

Due to the hawkers, there is a permanent traffic jam near the station." Jitendra Dalgi, another resident, highlighted the issue of repeated complaints to the `N' ward office yielding no results. He claimed, "There is massive corruption due to which this problem is not getting solved. Even court orders are being violated with impunity."

article-image
