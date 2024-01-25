Mumbai News: FM Radio Launched In Kalyan Jail To Bring Positivity In Inmates

Representative Image

Mumbai: The prisons department on Wednesday launched FM Radio and e-Kiosk initiatives at Kalyan district jail. Last month, the prisons department had inaugurated an “FM radio centre” at Byculla women’s jail.

One of the Kalyan jail inmates, Siddhesh Panchal played the role of a radio jockey during the inauguration and interviewed Amitabh Gupta, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services). Improvements and facilities in the prison department were discussed.

Reformation plan

Through the initiative various programs such as guidance from health experts, educational programs, and favourite songs programmes for entertainment will be organised, officials informed on Thursday.

During the interview, Gupta guided the prisoners regarding the facilities provided to the inmates such as video calls, coin boxes and an increase in the limits of money orders for inmates. Gupta also said that many such initiatives will be implemented in future, as per the rules, for the rehabilitation of the prisoners.

“Prisons house inmates for various types of crimes. Every person who comes to prison always has uneasiness in his mind and is always worried about his family, and his future. In a bit to divert them from such negative thoughts, prison FM Radio has been started.

At the same time, Kiosks machines have been installed in Kalyan Jail as part of computerisation in the entire Maharashtra jail department, and through the said machine, the inmates themselves will be able to access all the information in their jail like the next date of their case, the amount deposited in their account, the records of the meeting with the family in one click.

At the inauguration event, RR Bhosale, the Kalyan jail superintendent and other jail officials were present.