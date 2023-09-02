Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building Of Kalbadevi; No Injuries Reported

Representative image

Mumbai: A fire incident was reported earlier this evening at 18:15 hrs in the heart of Mumbai's Kalbadevi area, specifically at Aditya Enclave CHS, located opposite Royal Avenue CHS on Dr. Vegas Street, Cavel Cross Lane 7.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Mumbai Fire Brigade (BMC's MFB) swiftly responded to the incident. The fire occurred on the 3rd floor of a towering G+21 building.

The firer was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, and a lift machine inside a lift car on the ground floor of the 21-story building. The fire was officially extinguished at 18:38 hrs, just over an hour after the initial report.

There have been no reported injuries as a result of this incident.

