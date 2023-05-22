Mumbai News: Fake cops force family to vacate house, booked

Representational Image

The Santacruz police have registered a case against unknown people for posing as fake cops and misbehaving with a family in Asalpha. One of the family members, Satyaprakash Pol, 25, was in a constant fight with his relative Chotelal Pol over a residential plot in which the former is currently residing. On May 19, some people posing as cops allegedly sent by Chotelal Pol entered Satyaprakash Pol’s house and forced him to vacate the place. He said the family members were verbally abused. The case has been registered under sections 34 (common intention), 170 (personating a public servant), and 452 ( house trespassing after hurting) of the Indian Penal Code.