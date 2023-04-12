 Thane: Fake cops dupe woman of ₹5.9 lakh using 'suspicious' parcel
Thane: Fake cops dupe woman of ₹5.9 lakh using 'suspicious' parcel

The Thane resident received a phone call from an unknown person claiming to be an employee of a courier company.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 10:27 PM IST
A 36-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with the police stating that a group of people who pretended to be cops exacted ₹5.89 lakh on the pretext that she could face a criminal probe as a parcel was sent in her name, which contained suspicious items.

According to the police, on April 7, the Thane resident received a phone call from an unknown person claiming to be an employee of a courier company. The caller then informed the woman that a parcel sent by her to Taiwan could not be delivered as it had been intercepted by Customs officials.

Drugs and passports recovered from parcel

Baffled, the aggrieved said that she hadn't sent any parcel, after which the caller told her that the box contained five passports, three credit cards, 140 gm of MDMA drugs, and a pair of shoes. The con further said that if she wants to raise a complaint, the call would be transferred to the Andheri police station.

Cons posed as police inspector and constable

Subsequently, two persons, identifying themselves as a constable and a police inspector, spoke to the woman over the phone. They told that her Aadhaar card had been misused to ship the parcel. One of the fraudsters even spoke to the victim over a Skype call and induced her to pay money in order to save her from legal wrangle.

Frightened, the woman ended up paying ₹5.89 lakh in various bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. Later, she sensed something amiss and finally realised that she had been duped, after which she approached the police. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act.

