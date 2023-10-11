 Mumbai News: Fake Branded Shoes Worth ₹3.26 Cr Seized In Bandra; 3 Held
A crime branch official said that an agent came from Delhi and through him these counterfeit shoes were purchased.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Fake Branded Shoes Worth ₹3.26 Lakh Seized In Bandra; 3 Held | representational pic

Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch has raided shops in Link Square Mall in Bandra and seized counterfeit sports shoes of international brands worth Rs3.26 crore.

According to the information received from the property cell, they had received information that counterfeit shoes in the names of branded shoe companies were being sold in some shops of Link Square Mall.

After receiving this information, on Monday, officials raided three shops and three warehouses and seized shoes bearing the logos of companies like Adidas, Nike, and Converse.

A crime branch official said that during the raid, counterfeit shoes worth Rs3.26 crore were seized and three people were arrested. 

They were identified as Abdul Latif Sheikh, 24, Akbar Mufeet Khan, 42, and Mohammad Tariq Mohammad Farooq Sheikh, 22, and presented in the court and they were sent to police custody till Friday.

They said that an agent came from Delhi and through him these counterfeit shoes were purchased. It is being investigated where these shoes were made.

Representatives of the concerned companies were called in for the investigation. In this case, a first information report (FIR) has been lodged at Khar Police Station.

