 British Diplomat Reports Shoe Theft in Mumbai, Highlights Housing Society Violations
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBritish Diplomat Reports Shoe Theft in Mumbai, Highlights Housing Society Violations

British Diplomat Reports Shoe Theft in Mumbai, Highlights Housing Society Violations

A case has been registered against an unidentified individual under section 379 (theft) at Bandra police station.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
British Diplomat Reports Shoe Theft in Mumbai, Highlights Housing Society Violations | Representational Image

Mumbai: A case of shoe theft was reported by a British diplomat at Bandra police station on September 27. The complaint was filed by David Matthew, who lost a new pair of sports shoes he had bought for his son, only to discover that they had been stolen from outside his residence.

According to the FIR, David Matthew (51), a British diplomat, has been residing at Boni Casa building on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road near HSBC bank in Bandra West with his wife and son for the past year. On August 31, he purchased a pair of Adidas Astorrun shoes worth Rs. 5,999 for his son Alex from Jio World Mall. David paid the bill using his Revolut Bank Debit card. Alex had worn the shoes just once and placed them on the shoe rack outside their residence.

On September 26, at 3 pm, Alex needed to go out, so he went to the shoe rack to put on his shoes, only to discover that they were missing. Both David and his son searched extensively for the shoes but were unable to locate them. Finally, David decided to file a police report about the incident.

Case registered against unidentified individual

A case has been registered against an unidentified individual under section 379 (theft) at Bandra police station. According to senior advocate Vinod Sampat, an expert in matters pertaining to cooperative housing societies, "Many residents have their shoe racks in the common space outside their apartments. This is illegal because the common area belongs to the cooperative housing society and not to individual members. In fact, the diplomat concerned violated the law by keeping a shoe rack outside his flat," he added.

In the past, the fire brigade had also objected to shoe racks in passages since they hinder the free movement of their personnel in the event of a fire.

Read Also
Mumbai: 17 Held In Theft & Chain Snatching Cases During Lalbaughcha Raja Ganpati Visarjan; Valuables...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Surge In Cardiovascular Diseases Linked To Diabetes, Hypertension & High Cholesterol In Youth:...

Surge In Cardiovascular Diseases Linked To Diabetes, Hypertension & High Cholesterol In Youth:...

Goods Train Derailment In Panvel-Diva Route: Restoration Efforts Underway

Goods Train Derailment In Panvel-Diva Route: Restoration Efforts Underway

Abuse In Children’s Home: Bombay High Court Seeks State’s Reply

Abuse In Children’s Home: Bombay High Court Seeks State’s Reply

FPJ Exclusive: Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar’s New Role As Additional Director General Of Pakistan’s ISI

FPJ Exclusive: Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar’s New Role As Additional Director General Of Pakistan’s ISI

Mumbai News: Fatal Collision on Lalbagh Parel Flyover Claims Lives of Two Bikers, Investigation...

Mumbai News: Fatal Collision on Lalbagh Parel Flyover Claims Lives of Two Bikers, Investigation...