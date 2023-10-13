Mumbai News: Fadnavis Lashes Out At Congress Over Demand For Caste Census | File pic

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at the Congress on Friday over their demand for a caste census. He cited the statement made by the then Union Home Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram in the Lok Sabha in 2011, where it was decided that no caste census, except for SC and ST categories, would be conducted. Fadnavis also accused the Congress of opposing an OBC Prime Minister and consistently being against OBCs. He made these remarks while addressing a large gathering of OBC community members in Pohradevi, Washim district. The BJP had organised an OBC Jagar Yatra (OBC awakening rally), the first phase of which concluded today.

"Whenever an OBC person becomes Prime Minister, it disturbs the Congress. That's why they use derogatory terms like 'Neech' and 'Maut Ka Saudagar' for the Prime Minister," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis states facts on Congress party's CMs

Explaining the difference between Congress and BJP, Fadnavis stated, "Congress has had 250 Chief Ministers, out of which only 17 per cent were OBCs. In contrast, of the 68 Chief Ministers appointed by the BJP, 38 percent belonged to OBC communities. Mere lip service is not enough when it comes to granting rights to people."

Fadnavis praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for strengthening the nation and credited him for India's position as the fifth-largest global economy. He emphasized that the growing economy led to employment opportunities, infrastructure development, access to basic amenities, and the implementation of various schemes, all under Modi's leadership. Fadnavis clarified the BJP's stance on the OBC census, stating that although they never rejected it, a comprehensive caste census, apart from SC and ST categories, has not been conducted in the country since 1931. He referred to Chidambaram's 2011 statement in parliament to highlight the Congress's double standards.

"Casting slogans about power-sharing based on population proportions, the Congress never explains why numerous Prime Ministers come from only one family," Fadnavis added, criticising Rahul Gandhi.

Several prominent OBC community leaders attended the event. Fadnavis pointed out that it was the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's party who opposed the implementation of the Mandal Commission report. "When it came to supporting a Prime Minister who works for OBCs, 25 parties united against him. But I assure you, the one who speaks for OBCs will govern the country," Fadnavis declared.

Highlighting the Modi government's commitment to OBCs, Fadnavis cited various schemes that have significantly benefited SC, ST, and OBC communities. He mentioned that over 60 per cent of ministers in the central government belong to SC, ST, and OBC categories, and schemes like crop insurance, PM Kisan, and PM Awas Yojana have had substantial positive impacts on these communities. Fadnavis also reiterated the state government's dedication to OBCs, reminding the audience about the formation of a separate OBC ministry and the implementation of various schemes during his tenure. He assured that while providing reservations to Maratha and Dhangar communities, the government would ensure that existing benefits to other communities remain intact.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)