Nobody Believes In Priyanka Gandhi’s Claims: Fadnavis

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Days after Priyanka Gandhi stated that her party would form government in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis here on Sunday stated that nobody believes in claims made by the Congress leader.

“People have seen her (Priyanka Gandhi) claims falling flat in the past so they do not believe in her claims,” he said while replying to a media person’s query on the sidelines of the state’s largest free health camp organised at Kankeshwari ground in Indore-2 assembly constituency.

Fadnavis stated that there was, there is and there will be BJP’s government in Madhya Pradesh. He stated that the people of the country believe in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cast their vote in his favour. Fadnavis had come to the city to attend the health check-up camp.

He was chief guest at the event. BJP national general secretary and candidate from Indore-1 seat, Kailash Vijayvargiya stated that more than 150 specialists and a team of around 2000 doctors, paramedical staff and nursing staff from all over the country gave their services at the state’s biggest free health camp.

More than 1 lakh people got their health checked in the health camp and got health benefits. All tests (X-ray, sonography, ECG, CT scan, MRI and blood-related tests) were done free of cost. At the camp, patients with ailments were treated free of cost and medicines were also given to them for free.

After screening, hearing aids, spectacles, wheelchairs, sticks, and artificial limbs (hands and legs) were also provided free of cost to the selected patients and needy in the camp. Addressing the programme, Fadnavis said that health care is a matter of concern for the people today. It was great to see many people getting free treatment at this camp.

