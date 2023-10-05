Mumbai: Man Arrested For Issuing Transfer Letters In Name Of Fadnavis’ OSD

Accused Mohammad Ilyaz Yakub Momin | FPJ

Police have arrested a man from Miraj City, in Sangli, for allegedly setting up an email in the name of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s officer on special duty (OSD) and sending fake transfer letters to government engineers.

After sending the fake letters, the accused, 40-year-old Mohammed Ilyaz Yakub Momin, would call the engineers and demand lakhs of rupees in return for their transfer, the Cyber Crime Department said.

The case was registered with the Cyber Crime Department on October 3 under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information and Technology Act.

Accused had sent transfer letters to officers at Mahavitran

Superintendent of Police Sanjay Shintre said the accused had sent transfer letters to officers at Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (Mahavitran).

The officials approached OSD Vidyadhar Mahale as soon as they received the email.

Mahale lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime Department on October 3. The next day the police picked up Momin, a private contractor, from Miraj.

The engineers whose names were sent for transfer were: Deputy Executive Engineer Ganesh Asmar, from Bhandup City to Pune; Assistant Engineer Durgesh Jagtap, from Ratnagiri to Kalyan; Assistant Engineer Manish Dhote, from Jalgaon to Amravati; Yashwant Gaikwad, from Ratnagiri to Pune; Assistant Engineer Dyanoba Rathore, from Nashik to Pune; and Assistant Engineer Yogesh Aher, from Nashik to Aurangabad.

The police said that the statements of these six officers will be recorded.

