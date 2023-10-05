Man Forges Signature Of Maha DCM Fadnavis To Transfer MSEDCL Engineer; Arrested | FPJ

Maharashtra Cyber ​​has arrested the accused who signed the name of the Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister of the State, Devendra Fadnavis and made transfer order of an engineer working in Mahavitaran.

The accused had created a fake email ID in the name of OSD Vidhyadhar Mahale and sent this order to the concerned department. The accused called the engineers whose names were in this order and demanded money.

In this case, Maharashtra Cyber ​​Department has arrested the accused Mohammed Iliyaas Yakub Momin from Miraj, Sangli. He was trapped because he used his SIM card used for the communication.