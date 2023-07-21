 Mumbai News: Face Recognition System Helps Western Railway RPF Rescue 2 Missing Minors
Mumbai News: Face Recognition System Helps Western Railway RPF Rescue 2 Missing Minors

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Face Recognition System Helps Western Railway RPF Rescue 2 Missing Minors | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two minor children have been rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Churchgate and Oshiwara police, with the assistance of newly installed CCTV cameras that utiliSe face recognition technology. 

The breakthrough in the case occurred when the Uttar Pradesh Police shared information about a missing 12-year old from Mathura with the RPF Churchgate, providing a photograph of the child.  The RPF team identified the movement of the missing child from Mathura at Prabhadevi station on the evening of July 17, leading to the eventual tracing of the two missing minors and the arrest of a suspect, Deepak Ramnaresh Yadav, 54, who had been exploiting them for his scrap business. One of the boys had also been subjected to physical abuse. Both minors were rescued and handed over to the Child Help Line for proper care and support. Deepak was arrested and handed over to the Dadar Police, who registered a case against him under sections 377 (Unnatural Offences), 323 (Voluntarily Causing Hurt), and 506 (Criminal Intimidation) and various offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

