Mumbai News: Excited 'Govindas' Aim To Break World Record

Mumbai: This dahi handi, the mood was gung-ho among 'govindas' (who make human pyramids to break the pot of yoghurt) as they geared up to break the world record of nine-tier pyramid. While talking to the FPJ on Wednesday, an enthusiastic Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak from Jogeshwari was aiming to make a 10-tier pyramid this time.

“We have been making a nine-tier pyramid, but this year we planned to go for a 10-tier one,” said Devid Fernandes, a Jai Jawan Govinda member. The group had decided to head straight to neighbouring Thane where MLA Pratap Sarnaik has announced a Rs21 lakh cash prize for the group that will break the world record of nine-tier pyramid.

Prominent Thane 'govinda pathaks'

Thane, which has more prominent dahi handis as compared to Mumbai, is the preferred destination of most 'govinda pathaks' who wish to literally take things a notch higher. Some of the famous dahi handis in Thane are the ones started by late Anand Dighe, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Avinash Jadhav's and BJP's Shivaji Patil.

“Early in the morning, we will be going to Thane,” said Umesh Patel, Shiv Sai Krida Mandal, Borivali, which is also known for forming nine-tier pyramids. The confidence of govindas will play a crucial role if a group decides to break the world record, said organisers. “If they fall then their confidence reduces,” said Arun Patil of Mazgaon Dakshin Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, more popularly known as Tadwadi Govinda Pathak. It was among the first to make a nine-tier pyramid in 2008.

Unlike others, Patil said that Mumbai is also famous for celebrating the festival in a spirited manner. “It's election time and people have put up boards everywhere. We are hoping that there will be many dahi handis in Mumbai as well,” he said. Eager 'pathaks' were impatiently looking forward to visit prominent festive events in Jambori Maidan in Worli, Bala Nandgaonkar's dahi handi in Kalachowkie and Arun Dudhwadkar in Tardeo.

“The excitement is (next level) this time because we have practiced (a lot) while the government has also offered insurance,” said Patil. The state has insured 75,000 'govindas' and the claim amount ranged from Rs1 lakh to Rs10 lakh.

