27th Dahi Handi Festival in Thane: 300 Govinda Teams Set To Soar, Special Guest From Spain To Join Celebrations | FPJ

Thane: Approximately 300 Govinda teams from across Maharashtra including Mumbai and Thane will participate in the Dahi Handi festival organised by MLA Pratap Sarnaik's Sanskriti Yuva Pratishthan on September 7. This marks the 27th year of the Dahi Handi festival, and it will be held at the Municipal School Ground in Vartak Nagar, Thane. One of the Govindas participating in this year's festival is from Spain.

According to Hindu culture, on the eve of Krishna Janmashtami, on September 6, 2023, at midnight, Dahi Handi will be worshiped, and the handi (pot) will be tied at various spots. The teams will participate in the Pro-Govinda tournament from 6 pm to 10 pm. Saluting Dahi Handi will be organised from 12 noon to 6 pm.

Prizes to Govinda teams

As per the organisers, Govinda teams that form 4, 5, or 6 layers while saluting the handi will receive a prize of Rs 10,000 along with a helmet and safety kit. Additionally, there will be Rs 25,000 cash and a trophy for the Govinda team that forms 7 layers, Rs 1 lakh cash for 8 layers, and Rs 11 lakh and a trophy for the first Govinda team to form 9 layers. After that, Rs 5 lakh cash and a trophy will be given to the Govinda team that forms 9 layers. The Govinda team that breaks the world record at the Sanskriti Yuva Pratishthan ground will receive Rs 21 lakh in cash and trophies for the men's Govinda teams.

Similarly, for women's Govinda teams, those forming 4 and 5 layers will each receive a prize of Rs 10,000, along with a helmet and safety kit. Women Govinda teams forming 6 layers will be awarded Rs 25,000 cash and a trophy, while blind and disabled Govinda teams will receive a prize of Rs 10,000 each, along with a helmet and safety kit. Additionally, a special prize of Rs 25,000 each will be awarded to Govinda teams that convey a social message and exhibit good appearance without competing for height. Pro-Govinda organiser Purvesh Naik also announced that, for the first time, a Dahi Handi photo competition will be organized for journalist photographers in Thane city.

The Govinda teams are filled with joy, and this year, more than 300 Govinda teams have registered their names so far.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with all the ministers and leaders of the cabinet, including Ajit Pawar, and famous actors and actresses from Marathi and Hindi film industries, will be attending MLA Pratap Sarnaik's Dahi Handi. Additionally, as special guests, the coach of Spain's Barcelona, Michael Ferret Miralles, and Felix Ferret Freixadis, have been invited.