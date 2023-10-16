Mumbai News: Domestic Help Flees With ₹90 Lakh From Businessman’s House; Held

Representative image

Mumbai: Dadar Police have arrested a man for stealing ₹90 lakh from the house of a businessman living in Rishabh Tower, Dadar, where the accused was working as domestic help.

According to police, on October 12, the complainant Jiten Mistry, a businessman, filed a complaint at the police station. The next day, at around 1am, the accused Vidyanand Upendra Paswan alias Virendra was arrested.

Mistry owns a 5 BHK house and lives with his mother. His parents would always keep money and jewellery in a cupboard in their room. Mistry wanted a house help to take care of his children and parents as he would remain outside for business work often. He hired Virendra, a resident of Darbhanga, Bihar in January 2021. When Mistry’s father passed away in April, Virendra started stealing money and jewellery kept in his mother’s cupboard.

On October 12, Mistry saw Virendra stealing and when he confronted him, Virendra started shouting and left the house. Later, when the complainant checked the mother’s cupboard, he found that Virendra had fled with Rs50 lakh and gold biscuits worth ₹40 lakh. This led the complainant to approach the Dadar police and he got an offence registered.