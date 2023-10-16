Mumbai News: Chunabhatti Man Held With 17 E-Tickets Worth Over ₹33,000; Case Registered

FPJ

In a significant crackdown on illegal ticketing activities, an anti-tout team, in conjunction with the RPF (IT CELL), conducted a raid on the residence of Sandeep S Charkari, a 35-year-old individual residing in Chunabhatti, Mumbai, on Monday under the guidance of Robin Kalia, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Mumbai Division.

During the operation, the team uncovered the use of illegal software named "Nexus," which Charkari had employed for booking tickets. A total of 17 e-tickets were seized from his possession. Additionally, a shocking discovery was made as 64 user IDs were linked to this individual, and the illegal tickets amounted to a significant sum of ₹33,187.

The operation concluded with Charkari being handed over to the RPF/Wadala, where a case was registered against him under Section 143 of the Indian Railways Act (IRA). This development marks a commendable effort in curbing illegal ticketing practices within the railway system.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)