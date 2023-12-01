Mumbai News: Diamond Broker Booked In ₹1.5 Cr Cheating Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The BKC police have registered a case, following a court order, against a diamond broker for cheating multiple diamond businessmen of Rs1.50 crore. Initially, the police did not file an FIR until a diamond businessman, Amit Kevadia of Kevadia Impex in BKC, approached the court, prompting the police to file the case upon receiving the court's order.

According to the FIR, Kevadia, a resident of Mira Road, had a decade-long association with the accused Manoj Banbhania, 31, who frequently took diamonds from Kevadia, selling them in the market and providing profits.

In October 2020, Banbhania, after claiming a demand for ‘diamond tian’ in the market, took 316-carat diamonds worth Rs95 lakh from Kevadia, signing a receipt.

Kevadia Duped Multiple Businessmen

Later that day, Kevadia attempted to contact Banbhania, but his phone was switched off, and he remained unreachable. Kevadia discovered that Banbhania had deceived multiple diamond traders, including Dharmesh Jesani (Rs37 lakh), Jayesh Borada (Rs51 lakh), Priya Diamond (Rs12 lakh), and others, totalling over Rs1.50 crore. Banbhania had collected the diamonds and disappeared.

The following day, the affected dealers visited Banbhania's home in Gujarat, but he was not found. Subsequently, one dealer Ketan Shah filed a case against Banbhania at the BKC police station in 2020. Simultaneously, Kevadia filed a complaint, seeking an FIR, but the police did not register it. Kevadia then approached the Bandra Court, which ordered the BKC police to file an FIR.