Mumbai News: Detecting Diseases In Pets Made Easy With 2-D Echocardiogram Tests

Representative image

Mumbai: Doctors at a veterinary hospital in Parel are using 2D echocardiogram tests on pet animals to diagnose malaises that are difficult to detect through external examination. There has been an upgradation of techniques in the field of veterinary medicines that has made it easy to diagnose and treat pets. However, not many are aware about them.

“2D-echo tests on dogs are helping us detect diseases, based on which treatment protocol is recommended. Moreover, this test is cheaper at veterinary hospitals compared to private hospitals,” said a senior veterinarian.

In one incident, a pet owner had visited the veterinary hospital after a clinic failed to detect a disease in her dog. “My dog was unwell for almost a week but we couldn’t find out what had happened to him. So we took him to the nearest veterinary clinic where the doctor said he is suffering from a skin disease. He still wasn’t improving, so we came to the veterinary hospital where a 2D-echo revealed a heart-related issue,” said a pet owner.

Importance of routine heart screening for pets

Some pets with heart disease may exhibit symptoms such as coughing, difficulty in breathing, exercise intolerance or fainting spells, while others may not have any symptoms but have a heart murmur or irregular heart rhythm detected by veterinarians.

Routine screening for breeds at risk of heart disease or for pre-breeding purposes is also sometimes performed.

“Dogs and cats getting an echo lie on a padded table with a cutout that allows the ultrasound probe to contact their chest wall. Veterinary technicians gently restrain pets for about 20 minutes during the examination. If sedation is necessary, the cardiologist will discuss this with pet owners,” said the senior veterinarian.