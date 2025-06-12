Mumbai News: Despite Early Monsoon, Water Stock In 7 Lakes Drops To 9.5%; Only 34 Days Supply Left For City

Water levels in Mumbai's 7 lakes drop below 10% despite early monsoon | Shefali Parab Pandit

Mumbai: Despite the early arrival of the monsoon this year, it has had little effect on the catchment areas of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai. As of Thursday, the total water stock has dropped to 1.37 lakh million litres (ML) or 9.50%.

To manage the shortfall, the BMC will soon begin drawing from its reserved stock in Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna lakes. However, like previous years, the city continues to rely solely on rainfall to meet its water needs, with no alternative plan in place in case of a crisis.

The current water stock in Mumbai’s seven lakes is expected to last for the next 34 days. The BMC supplies 3,950 ML of water per day to the city. However, as per civic estimate that around 34% of this daily supply is lost due to leakages and pipeline bursts, leading to significant wastage.

Last year, on June 12, water levels had dropped to 5.54%, prompting the BMC to impose a 10% water cut across the city and suburbs. The cuts were withdrawn on July 31 after heavy rainfall replenished the lakes catchment areas.

This year, the monsoon arrived on May 26 — the earliest onset in the past 75 years. However, despite the early arrival, there has been no rainfall in the catchment areas of the lakes, causing water levels to drop below 10% and raising serious concerns. Civic officials have not yet decided on implementing water cuts.

“The weather bureau has predicted above-average rainfall, so we are hopeful that the catchment areas will receive good rain in the coming days. We are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the weather bureau,” said a senior civic official. The state government has also permitted the BMC to use approximately 2 million litres of reserve stock if rainfall is further delayed.

Past trends indicate that rainfall in the catchment areas typically increases by mid-July, and by the end of August or the first week of September, all seven lakes generally reach full capacity. To reduce dependency on monsoon rains, the BMC has initiated several long-term projects as alternative water sources.

Among them, the proposed desalination plant, which is expected to supply 200 million litres of water per day, is still in the tendering stage. The upgradation of seven sewage treatment plants is currently under construction. Meanwhile, the Gargai dam project is still several years away from completion.

Total water stock in seven lakes on June 12..

Lakes.....current level ....overflow level (all figures in metres)

Upper Vaitarna..595.50.....603.51

Modak Sagar....150.06....163.15

Tansa...120.19......128.63

Middle Vaitarna....242.69....285

Bhatsa...108.80.....142.07

Vehar...76.24...80.12

Tulsi...134.09.......139.17

year....current water stock (figures in million litres)

2025 - 137513...9.50 %

2024 - 80140....5.54%

2023 - 140838....9.73%