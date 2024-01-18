Mumbai News: Day After Court Ruling, BMC Demolishes Illegal Studio In Madh

Illegal studio in Madh |

Mumbai: A day after the city civil court refused to grant a stay on the BMC notice, the civic team demolished an illegal film studio in Madh. The studio was demolished by the civic body in April last year; however, the structure was built again without any permission, said a civic official. Around 20 labourers and a heavy police force were deployed on the demolition site.

The civic body’s policy for erecting film studios in the city temporarily was revised last year. As per the draft policy, the BMC is unlikely to permit film studios to erect any structure on coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) land. However, the policy is not yet implemented, due to which, illegal studios are built in Madh, Erangal and Batti areas in Malad.

After the National Green Tribunal (NGT) revoked the stay on demolition, the BMC took action against five illegal film studios last year. “We had issued a notice under section 351 of the Municipal Corporation Act for construction without permission to the owner of the Magic studio,” said an official.