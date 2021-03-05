Now you can live at Mandira Bedi's 4-bedroom Madh Island home for Rs 42,000 per night via Airbnb

Mandira Bedi wears many hats. Over the years, she has reinvented herself from being the lead actress of the iconic TV series "Shanti" to hosting ICC Cricket World Cup for five years, and from being a fashion designer to a fitness icon who inspires fans with workout videos on social media, besides playing strong women on the screen.

Mandira Bedi, who has been quite the trendsetter on social media has now joined as host on Airbnb.

Following the footsteps of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Mandira has enlisted her swanky Madh Island holiday home on the website.

The sea-facing villa has a pool, 4 bedrooms, and 5 bathrooms. The cost of accommodation per night is around Rs 42,000. Check out the pictures below.