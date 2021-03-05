Now you can live at Mandira Bedi's 4-bedroom Madh Island home for Rs 42,000 per night via Airbnb

Mandira Bedi wears many hats. Over the years, she has reinvented herself from being the lead actress of the iconic TV series "Shanti" to hosting ICC Cricket World Cup for five years, and from being a fashion designer to a fitness icon who inspires fans with workout videos on social media, besides playing strong women on the screen.
Mandira Bedi, who has been quite the trendsetter on social media has now joined as host on Airbnb.
Following the footsteps of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Mandira has enlisted her swanky Madh Island holiday home on the website.
The sea-facing villa has a pool, 4 bedrooms, and 5 bathrooms. The cost of accommodation per night is around Rs 42,000. Check out the pictures below.
On the work front, Mandira was last seen in the new season of "Kiska Hoga Thinkistan 2" that is streaming on OTT platform MX Player, Mandira features along with Neil Bhoopalam and Naveen Kasturia.
Recnetly, Mandira adopted a baby girl named Tara who joined the clan in July last year.
Back in 2019, Bedi said society always judges a woman if she has a successful career after marriage and motherhood.
Mandira, who is married to filmmaker Raj Kaushal for two decades has a son Vir. She mentioned that while facing the struggle in her career was not easy, her constant support system made her deal with all obstacles.
“I think my message to every married woman is to believe in yourself and your capabilities, rather than focusing on societal beliefs and norms. My career has made me into the person I am today. I have struggled and carved my niche in the entertainment industry and I feel very proud of it," shared Mandira.
