Mumbai News: Cuffe Parade Police Retrieve Senior Citizen's Stolen Jewellery, One Held

Mumbai: Cuffe Parade police have recovered jewellery worth ₹29.13 lakh stolen from the house of a 79-year-old woman and arrested the accused.

According to the information received from the police, Lina Harendra Matane lives alone at home. A woman named Rabika Sharma, who works as a domestic worker in her house, had stolen 381 grams of gold jewellery from Matane's house. Matane had lodged a complaint in this matter with the Cuffe Parade police on June 15.

The police investigating this case arrested the accused Rabika Sharma and her husband Ravi Sharma. The police recovered the stolen jewellery from both of them and returned it to Lina Harendra Matane.

