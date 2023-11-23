Mumbai News: CSMT Railway Station To Transform Into Modern Transportation & Heritage Hub

FPJ

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Railway Station is set to be revamped into a state-of-the-art transportation and heritage hub. The extensive redevelopment project boasts an airport-like design, featuring 100 lifts, 75 escalators, and 10 travelators. The project also includes a multilevel parking facility capable of accommodating 1,700 cars.

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is overseeing the extensive redevelopment and Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited has been awarded the contract for the project, estimated to cost Rs2,450 crore, with completion expected in the next three to four years.

The scope of work encompasses the construction of a DRM (Divisional Railway Manager) complex (G+4), rest houses (G+2), passenger-related retail buildings, parcel buildings, linen buildings, mechanical department buildings, long-distance and suburban nodes and concourses, foot over bridges, skywalks, heritage restoration with thorough roof refurbishment, development of circulating areas, restoration of heritage buildings, landscaping, art works, ballastless tracks and boundary walls.

CSMT handles more than a thousand trains (suburban and non suburban) a day with nearly 11 lakh footfalls on average. The introduction of lifts, escalators, and travelators is geared towards reducing commuting time and ensuring a hassle-free journey.

“The incorporation of 75 escalators facilitates smooth horizontal movement within CSMT, minimising congestion during peak hours. Additionally, 10 travelators add an innovative touch to the station’s infrastructure, designed to provide easy and quick traversal for commuters,” an official said.

“CSMT’s commitment to modernisation also includes a multilevel parking facility capable of accommodating 1,700 cars. This addresses the persistent parking challenges faced by commuters,” the official said.

According to Centra Railway, the scope of development covers a total area of 4,61,534 square metre. Ongoing activities, including the finalisation of the master layout, barricading of the LD Node Area, and setting up batching plants, underscore the project’s momentum.