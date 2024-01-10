Mumbai News: Crime Branch Sleuths Arrest 2 For Brandishing Pistol, Molesting Girl At Andheri Hotel Party

Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai crime branch has arrested two accused for molesting a girl by showing weapons in a hotel. Police said that a party was going on in the hotel where the girl was also present.

According to the information received from a crime branch officer, they came to know that a party was going on in a hotel in Andheri (West) and during this party, some people took out the illegal revolver they had and spread panic in the party. Molested a girl present in the room by threatening her with a revolver.

Cops take aid of CCTV footage to nab accused

After the crime branch got this information, they checked the CCTV footage of that hotel, identified those people and arrested them.

On the basis of the complaint of the victim girl, Amboli police station has registered a case under IPC sections 341, 354(a), 509, 34 and Arms Act 3, 25.

Crime Branch seize incriminating items from accused

DCP Raj Tilak Roshan said that accused Samad Raees Khan (23) and Mohammad Asif Abdul Rashid Khan (56) have been arrested in this case. The accused had used weapons to spread terror in the party. The crime branch has seized firearms from them.

The crime branch has seized 0.32 bore revolver of Smith & Wesson Company from the accused. Investigation has revealed that about 6 cases are registered against the accused Samad Khan.

Both these accused and the seized weapon have been handed over to Amboli police station for further action.