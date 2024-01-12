 Mumbai News: Construction Firm Booked After Pvt Company Fails To Get 5 Flats In Redevelopment Project Even After 10 Years
Mumbai News: Construction Firm Booked After Pvt Company Fails To Get 5 Flats In Redevelopment Project Even After 10 Years

The developer, Shekhar Dadarkar, however, told the firm that the land owner has given the redevelopment work to another builder.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 08:39 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Construction Firm Booked After Pvt Company Fails To Get 5 Flats In Redevelopment Project Even After 10 Years | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Tilak Nagar police have registered an FIR against a construction firm for promising five 2BHK flats to Net Infocom Pvt Ltd and giving the allotment letter but not delivering the flats.

Net Infocom booked the flats in 2013 in the redevelopment project at a cost of Rs3.94 crore and paid Rs3.55 crore to SD Construction through an agent. The firm was promised possession of the flats within two years. The developer, Shekhar Dadarkar, however, told the firm that the land owner has given the redevelopment work to another builder.

In 2017, however, the other builder told the firm that the flats were not booked with him so it's not his responsibility to give possession.

