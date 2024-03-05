Mumbai News: Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide In Gamdevi

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 16-year-old Class 10 student died by hanging at home in Gamdevi on Monday evening. The police are investigating the possibility of depression and exam pressure as a contributing factor.

An official said that the boy was pronounced dead at 6.31pm on Monday at a private hospital in south Mumbai where he was rushed. The post-mortem was conducted at JJ Hospital and mortal remains handed over to the family later.

The police said the boy was alone at home at the time of the incident. While his mother was running errands, his father was at work and his younger brother was with his grandparents.

He played loud music inside the room before dying by suicide, the police said, adding that they have filed an accidental death report in the matter.