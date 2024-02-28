Mumbai Cop Dies By Suicide At His Residence In Santa Cruz; Probe Underway |

Mumbai: A Police Inspector, Prahlad Bansode (43), attached to the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of Mumbai Police, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday at his residence in Santa Cruz East. The incident occurred around 5.00 pm when he hanged himself from the ceiling of the ninth-floor passage in the police quarters at Kalina near the university. Police said prima facie he was suffering from depression.

Bansode used to live in a flat on the first floor of the building. His family was in the flat when the incident took place. The Vakola police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation. The watchman alerted the society's residents and informed the Vakola police.

More details are awaited.

