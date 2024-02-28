 Mumbai Cop Dies By Suicide At His Residence In Santa Cruz; Probe Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Cop Dies By Suicide At His Residence In Santa Cruz; Probe Underway

Mumbai Cop Dies By Suicide At His Residence In Santa Cruz; Probe Underway

Prahlad Bansode used to live in a flat on the first floor of the building. His family was in the flat when the incident took place.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 08:13 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Cop Dies By Suicide At His Residence In Santa Cruz; Probe Underway |

Mumbai: A Police Inspector, Prahlad Bansode (43), attached to the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of Mumbai Police, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday at his residence in Santa Cruz East. The incident occurred around 5.00 pm when he hanged himself from the ceiling of the ninth-floor passage in the police quarters at Kalina near the university. Police said prima facie he was suffering from depression.

Bansode used to live in a flat on the first floor of the building. His family was in the flat when the incident took place. The Vakola police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation. The watchman alerted the society's residents and informed the Vakola police.

More details are awaited.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: Major Fire Breaks Out At Slums In Azad Nagar; Visuals Surface

Mira-Bhayandar: Major Fire Breaks Out At Slums In Azad Nagar; Visuals Surface

Mumbai Cop Dies By Suicide At His Residence In Santa Cruz; Probe Underway

Mumbai Cop Dies By Suicide At His Residence In Santa Cruz; Probe Underway

Mumbai: BMC Deliberately Delaying Final Report On Malabar Hill Reservoir, Allege Local Residents

Mumbai: BMC Deliberately Delaying Final Report On Malabar Hill Reservoir, Allege Local Residents

Mumbai: 15% Water Cut In City, Suburbs Till March 5, Here's Why

Mumbai: 15% Water Cut In City, Suburbs Till March 5, Here's Why

Maharashtra: Helpline 104 Receives 10 Sex Determination Complaints Per Hour

Maharashtra: Helpline 104 Receives 10 Sex Determination Complaints Per Hour